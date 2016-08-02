Simple Reasons Why you Shouldn’t Talk to the Police if You are Under Investigation or Arrested

When a police officer knocks on your door suspecting you of a crime, he’s there for good measure. Here are some likely scenarios that can play out:

“If you don’t answer my questions, I will be forced to handcuff you and take you to the station.”

“You are a suspect. Help us understand what happened here and we’ll let you go.”

“If you do not answer my questions, I’ll be forced to charge you for obstructing justice.”

“Your friends have complied. You better co-operate if you intend to go home.”

“You are here voluntarily. Cooperate and we will let you leave.”

“We have your DNA that was recovered at the scene and you need to explain why that is.

In all the above mentioned scenarios, the sole outcome is your arrest. Like it or not, if you are in the crosshairs of the police, they’ll arrest you should they have any shred of evidence that rises to the level of probable cause. And NOBODY has evaded arrest with their elocution skills. None. Better yet, the police LIE ALL THE TIME to try to squeeze statements out of suspects, and it’s completely legal for them to do so under the current state of the law. DON’T FALL FOR IT!

Without further adieu, here are ten reasons you should refuse to make a statement with the police before consulting your criminal defence attorney:

1- Talking to the cops will not help you

If the police have any evidence of you committing the crime. They will arrest you. If they don’t, they won’t. Its as simple as that. Keep in mind that nobody has ever “talked his way out” from the face of an imminent arrest. Despite vehemently denying you were ever in the area when the crime was committed, the law enforcement officers questioning you will shrug it off as a phoney testimony. To them, you are just parroting what any criminal would do when nabbed- deny his involvement.

On a secondary note, any statements you give to the police officers will be recorded and they are more likely to use it as additional evidence to ziptight the case they are building against you. Why take the risk?

2- Even if you are guilty and decide to confess, it will backfire

Around 90% of defendants tend to plead guilty at some point in their cases. Well, there is plenty of time up ahead. Why rush it when you can get a lawyer to help you improve your chances for a better plea bargain? On the other hand, if you do confess to the police in your first statement, you get nothing. Zero.

3- Innocence can make you unintentionally cook up lies.

This is a mistake that happens quite often. The defendant is so sure of his innocence that he vehemently asserts it and will go overboard with adding some sort of a white lie that will in turn collapse his credibility. If the police have evidence of your fake claim at the end of your statement, they will prove it in front of the Jury and lay the credibility of your entire statements to waste, which could ultimately lead to your conviction. Do we want that to happen?

4– Even if you are innocent, the police can glean information from the details

For example, you might be truly innocent about the crime that took place, but you admit you were in town when that happened. The police officer might record that and probably use that against you. Or maybe you admit that you never did like the victim’s personality. The attorney could switch that against you and believe me, it looks bad in front of the jury. You don’t want to go there.

5- The possibility of the police messing up their testimonies remain high.

What if the police officer witness takes the stand and misquotes a detail which could potentially derail your credibility before the Jury? “I never said that”, is sure not going to work. The Jury will be forced to pick sides and they are more likely to stand with the Law Enforcement official than the suspect on trial.

6- If you state an innocent assumption, you are liable to get grilled.

Maybe you heard about the shooting over the radio while heading to the station and you claimed innocence while chirping in that you hated guns. The prosecutor can question the officer in charge of your interrogation if he spotted anything weird in your statements. What if he says, “Yeah, I was surprised he claimed to abhor guns. We never mentioned that as the murder weapon!”

7- Witnesses can mess up your statements

Suppose a minor witness is called to testify and he makes an honest mistake of identifying you as the culprit. But you diss it away by claiming you were never there! Now you have initiated a conflict between your statement and the witnesses. The minor witness suddenly becomes the star witness in the eye of the Jury and you are in for trouble.

