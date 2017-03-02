Four Ways To Avoid Getting Career Burnout

You love your job, so you continually put your all into every day. You pick up the slack of your workers and co-workers. Sometimes you even take work home with you.

However, you may not realize that some of this is bad behavior and that it can lead to stress and, eventually, burnout. If you don’t fully step away from work once in awhile you will get burned out and that can lead to all sorts of issue. You may start to resent your job, or you might turn to something else to help you destress and keep your momentum going.

Don’t Self Medicate

A couple of the things that career burnout can lead to are alcoholism and drug abuse. Don’t let it get to that. If you feel like you need to drink or need drugs to get through your work day or to find relaxation after work you should talk to someone.

Drugs and alcohol will just make matters worse. It may feel like they help you relax in the beginning, but they can lead to getting even more burned out and getting even less work done.

Leave Work At Work

You need to make sure that you aren’t bringing work home with you unless you work from home. Even if you do work from home, you need to make sure that you separate your work life from your home life. Have a schedule and stick with it.

If you’re the type of person that does usually bring work home with you, you need to have stipulations on it. Make it a rule only to bring work home one night a week and to never have it interfere with your weekends or other plans.

Take A Vacation

Whether it’s your full blown yearly vacation or you take a day off once a month, you need to take some time out for yourself. In this world of technology and hyper-connectivity, people are getting more worn out from working too much. Turn off your smartphone and hide away for a day.

You could also find a hobby that takes your mind off of work. Take up a fitness routine, start going hiking a couple times a month, start gardening, or create some art. These are all things that can help you relax and unwind.

Try Meditation

To avoid, and to heal from, work burnout, meditation is a great way to relax. Meditation is something that is easy to do and is one of the best things to do for complete relaxation. Get on YouTube and search for some guided meditations for whatever it is you’re in need of (sleep, stress relief, etc.).

Meditation is a prerequisite to yoga, which can also help you relax on a deeper level. Just like meditation, you can do a useful yoga routine in a short 15 minute period and it will help you avoid stress and career burnout.