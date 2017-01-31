Four Tips For Finding And Hiring Better Employees

When it comes to running a successful business you need to have good employees backing you up. Good employees sometimes simply start off as mediocre employees with a need for some good training and mentorship. Some come to your team with the skills you want them to have.

If you want to hire and train the best employees you need to know what the signs of a good employee are. You also need to know the right way to train an employee to ensure they retain the information you are giving them. Here are some tips.

It Starts With Training

You’re probably not going to magically hire an employee that automatically knows everything you want them to know. You need to be ready and willing to train someone to be what you want them to be. There are many different ways to do that, including knowledge transfer and mentoring.

The key is to hire an employee that wants to learn. If you hire someone that is content to stay in one position forever, then you are hiring someone that has no drive and isn’t going to put their all into the job because they have nothing that they are striving for.

Where Are You Recruiting?

Consider where you are searching for your employees. If you are only posting on random job boards online then you may not be finding the best, or the right, talent. Pick job sites specific to your line of business to find workers that actually want to work in your line of business.

Consider recruiting locally. Many cities put on job fairs throughout the year. This gives you a good chance to talk directly to people in a more laid back setting.

The Interview Process

How are you interviewing potential employees? How you interview them has a lot to do with whether or not you find the right employee(s) for your business and for the role you are looking to fill. It’s not just about the questions you ask, but you should be asking them the right ones.

All employers ask about people’s best and worst assets, but you want to know more than that about them. If they are going to be put in positions of dealing with angry customers you need to know how they’d handle it. However, sometimes you need to see this, which is where the next section comes in handy.

Interns And Job Shadowing

Taking on interns from college can be a great way to train and find new potential employees that do have the drive to move forward. However, it also costs your company time to train someone that may not want to stick around once their internship is over, whether or not you like them.

Job shadowing, however, allows you to see how a potential employee would actually deal with things on the job. They can get a first-hand taste of what their day would be like, and you can see how they interact with the customers and other employees.