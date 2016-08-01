Coping With Migraines at Work

If you suffer from migraines at work, then you probably feel alone and helpless. It may seem like there is nothing you can do to stop the migraines and that they are a constant part of your work life. Fortunately, there are some ways you can ease your workday and your migraines.

Be Careful Who You Tell

Let’s start out by advising caution. Not everyone needs to know that you have migraines. They may feel incredibly important to you, but to others, they may be a sign of weakness or they may label you as a complainer. Those who don’t have them don’t always understand.

Also keep in mind that employers are less likely to keep you on or advance you if they hear you have a chronic condition like migraines. They worry about how your employment will affect their insurance premiums. If it is something you can handle yourself, though, it may be best to keep it to yourself.

Work Healthy

The most important advice we can give you for coping with a migraine at work, though, is to stay hydrated. You can ensure you walk by the water cooler as you go about your job and just take a drink whenever you pass it. Or you can bring in a bottle of water (or two or three) with you to work and sip as you go.

It is also important to eat plenty of nutritious food. If your body is starved or not getting enough nutrients, it is more likely to create a migraine.

Just living healthy and continuing those healthy lifestyle habits at work can make a huge difference in how often you suffer from migraines.

Be Prepared

If you have migraines, then you need to talk to your doctor about it. A large percentage of people do not take any medication for their migraines or they only take medication they can get over the counter. If you consult your doctor, he may be able to prescribe something stronger and more effective for you.

Keep your medication on hand to take as needed, but also be prepared to strike at your migraines preemptively. Ask your doctor what the warning signs are for migraines and what you need to watch out for. You can actually tell when a migraine is going to start if you pay attention and you know what to look for.

Then just use your medication to perform a premeditated strike on your migraines. Once you see those warning signs, you can use your medication to head off the attack and help yourself get through the workday much easier. Sumatriptan tablets and Imigran nasal sprays are usually prescribed for migraines.

If you put all these tips to practice, you can reduce the burden migraines place on you at work.