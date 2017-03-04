5 Tips For Choosing Your Next Marketing Project

Though you can consider that marketing as an overall concept is something that your business will continually work on, it does make sense to occasionally create something like a marketing project that specifically pushes a certain product at a certain time. Think of something like a movie promo, or the attention that gets paid to a certain artist right before a performance.

But choosing what that marketing project is going to be isn’t something that will come automatically. You have to think about what makes the most sense, and how to run all the parts and pieces for the appropriate length of time, all so that you can maximize impact while minimizing cost.

Find a Way To Use Automation

With new automatically-triggered marketing techniques, you’ll have some options that are better right away because they’ll take less effort and be more targeted. Automated marketing efforts like these will involve a computer of some sort analyzing trends in an individual person’s browsing habits (and thus know when to communicate to them your promotional material), or it will analyze overall trends and put the advertisement in a group setting for maximum value.

Try Some Crowdsourcing

Another way to help yourself decide what your next marketing project will be is to try some crowdsourcing. Get on your favorite social media platform and ask some public questions. Interact with people willing to give you free input. You’d be amazed at what kinds of ideas people have that they’re willing to share with you in terms of how to make your company better. And all you have to do is sit back behind you computer keyboard and listen.

Think Long-Term Gain

Whenever you do any marketing, you should always think about what the ramifications are in the long-term. You’ll see countless examples of high-pressure marketing tactics that get a quick rush of business, but if people aren’t happy over a period of time, that will eventually cut your business finances off at the knees.

Pick Something that Builds Brand Trust

Additionally, when choosing a marketing project, make sure that you do something that will specifically help to build your brand trust. At the very heart of that thought process is that you always want to build a solid product that represents your company. The corporate goal of racing to the bottom is not something that has much value these days.

Use Multimedia Whenever Possible

And finally, choosing a project that includes as many different types of media as possible is also going to benefit your bottom line. Because different types of people react to different kinds of media – video, audio, pictures, graphics, etc. – the more that you use toward a single product or service, the more people will appreciate the completeness of your marketing scheme, and respond accordingly.