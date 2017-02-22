3 Ways To Help Your Employees Fight Feelings Of Depression In the Workplace

If you own or operate a business that has more than a handful of employees, there’s a pretty good chance that one or more of your employees deals with depression or other emotional issues that could affect their performance at work. And while people with depression can often push through their pain and continue doing their job, there are things you can do as an employer to make things easier for your employees during the thick of their depression. To show you how, here are three ways you can help your employees fight feelings of depression while at work.

Know What To Look For

Because dealing with depression isn’t something that most people will want to publicize at the workplace, it can be difficult to know if someone may be suffering from depression without paying close attention to your employees’ behaviors and the warning signs of depression. Lisa Esposito, a contributor to the Huffington Post, shares that some things you should be on the lookout for to determine if one of your employees is trying to deal with their depression are acting tired, having a lack of interest, negative attitude, or calling in sick a lot. If you witness these, you may want to talk to your employee about what is going on with them.

Create A Calming Space

Regardless of whether you have employees that you know have depression or not, there is likely a certain amount of stress and anxiety within the workplace. Knowing this, it may be a good idea to create some type of calming space that can be used by employees to unwind or relax if they’re having a rough day. Therese J. Borchard, a contributor to PsychCentral.com, suggests outfitting this calming space with relaxing music and comfortable chairs where your employees can take a breath away from the stress of their work. This will be a safe haven for any employees with depression as well as a great place to take a break for other employees.

Offer Support When and How You Can

At times, depression may make it difficult for your employees to work effectively. And because your employees know this, they may be reluctant to approach you about the topic. However, if you still want to help, you can make getting support easy for those who need it. The Muse tells Forbes.com that either having a group that meets together to talk about their feelings or offering services where you help with counseling of some sort will show your employees that you recognize their needs and are determined to help them succeed in any way you can, even if it’s not directly.

If you have employees who you think may be suffering from depression, consider using some of the tips mentioned above to help them deal with these issues at the workplace.